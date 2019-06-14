All You Notepad Hoarders Checkout These Beautiful Notepads

Who doesn't love cute notepads? Carry them to the school, college or your workplace and make a statement. I recently stumbled upon this website that sells the most amazing Notepads, Doodle Books and Scribble Diaries. All the designs are hand illustrated by the mother-daughter duo. Everything is done from scratch. The speciality of the books besides the designs are the quality of the paper, it’s something you can write, draw and paint in without any bleeding. The products range from 150-500 with the cutest of designs to choose from, it's difficult to choose. Although based out of Chennai, they deliver pan India and the delivery is super fast (I got my order in a day). I love the adorable compliment cards they have as a product under their cards section. These diaries make for a wonderful gift for all the stationery lovers. You can look at their products at: