Find Sequinned Lehngas, Zari Suit Sets & Clutches At This Shahpur Store

Ambay Creation in Shahpur Jat has got a lot of different things for people looking for wedding wear. However, both the bags and the clothes are much more suited to a wedding you need to attend, versus your own. If you're big on bling, you'll find a cornucopia of lehngas and kurtas that cater to your desire. However, while the range is far more limited, you'll find a few subtler things in the fray too. You'll find a fair amount of sequin-laden lehngas, zari-worked suit-sets and heavier brocade kurtas on the racks of this store. If you're wondering about the kind of fabrics at this store, expect a fair amount of heavier silks, brocades, taffeta, georgette, rayon, chiffons and viscose. For people who are looking for natural, breathable fabrics, Ambay Creation is possibly not the best spot. Other things you'll find here are these very typically 'shaadi' clutches. Think bold hues (emerald green, rich violet), rife with golf foil, embroidery and other shimmery little touches that make them wedding appropriate.