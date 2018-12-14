Men, Get Your Wedding Outfits Stitched From This Karol Bagh Based Designer

They have a wide variety of fabrics and some excellent designs. If you’re looking for that perfect fit and exceedingly dapper suits, then this is the place for you. I’ve been going here for years, and they’ve always managed to surprise me with something new. Whether you’re looking for an offbeat bandhgala or a tuxedo, these guys have something to suit everyone’s taste. They usually take 10 to 12 days to deliver, but it’s worth the wait. Make sure you go in advance for fittings. One can get their masterpiece stitched for INR 15,000 - INR 20,000. Seems a little expensive? The price you pay is so worth the quality.