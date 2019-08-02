We Love This Brand's Kitsch Bags From ₹799

We usually carry the same bags everyday, maybe because we're too attached to our current bag, or maybe we just can't spend that much time finding *the one*. It's time to drop your trust issues and shop Anekaant on LBB.



From quilted details to offbeat fringes, they've done a lot and they've done it right. The range starts at ₹799 only and you cannot miss it. Their gorgeous jacquard prints, tassels and delightful fringed bags will keep your accessory game on point, all for *really* affordable prices! They have an abundance of styles and sizes and everything is under ₹1499 (yay!).