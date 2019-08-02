Anekaant's exciting range of everyday bags offers an eccentric take on traditional styles, and we can't recommend their collection enough.
We Love This Brand's Kitsch Bags From ₹799
Accessories
- Upwards: ₹ 1200
- Available on LBB Shop
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
We usually carry the same bags everyday, maybe because we're too attached to our current bag, or maybe we just can't spend that much time finding *the one*. It's time to drop your trust issues and shop Anekaant on LBB.
From quilted details to offbeat fringes, they've done a lot and they've done it right. The range starts at ₹799 only and you cannot miss it. Their gorgeous jacquard prints, tassels and delightful fringed bags will keep your accessory game on point, all for *really* affordable prices! They have an abundance of styles and sizes and everything is under ₹1499 (yay!).
Also On Anekaant
Accessories
- Upwards: ₹ 1200
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)