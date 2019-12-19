Anglow Has Introduced A Lovely New Menu & Here's What You Need To Try

Here's some exciting news for all you Anglow fans. They've introduced 11 awesome delicacies in their menu that are perfect for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. What's even more exciting is that this new menu is a collaboration between Anglow and the famous Bridget White Kumar! We recommend you start with their Vegetable Chops, that are delicious little cigar-like rolls filled with potato mash, minced seasonal vegetables with a mix of herbs and spices. And if you're a non-vegetarian, then give their Pork Seekh Kebabs and Duck Ding Ding a go for sure! Their Frisky Chicken is definitely worth a shot because It's a beautiful, hearty chicken recipe that's absolutely soul warming. Marinated in ginger, garlic and white wine, and served with creamy, mashed potatoes, this one is the food embodiment of heaven on earth. The name of the dish is actually Fricassee Chicken, but overtime, it became known as 'Frisky Chicken.' We also suggest you try their beautifully made Aubergine & Potato Vindaloo or Bengal Lancer's Shrimp Curry. The folks over here have also added a scrumptious dessert - the Chocolate Pudding Apple Crumble. It's a great way to close the meal on a good note. PS: We for sure recommend the Anglow Spice from their bar menu. It's a wonderful Scotch-based drink with ingredients such as blueberry and cinnamon.