Learn Arm Balances In Yoga At This Workshop With Delhi Rock

Hosted By Delhi Rock
Arm Balances In Yoga Workshop - Delhi Rock

₹ 500 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 12:15 PM

Delhi Rock

Address: Nanaksar Gurudwara Compound, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

What's Happening?

Please join us for the second in a workshop series to introduce users to arm balances in yoga; these are great for physical conditioning of the upper body and core, develop balance and breath control, and are terrific mental focus exercises. This series is intends to teach the breath-oriented, inward-out approach of yoga applied towards wrist, arm and shoulder-intensive work. It is not approached through the physical pathways of acrobatics and gymnastics.


The postures we will work up towards in these series are headstand (sirsasana), crow (kākāsana), crane (bakasana), and the yoga handstand (adho mukha vrksasana). Each of these will be approached progressively so that students learn safe and strong posture before attempting difficult postures.

The class is suitable for beginners as well as intermediates with some prior yoga experience, and no physical ailments which would affect upper body work and inversions.

₹500 upwards
