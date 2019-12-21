Learn Arm Balances In Yoga At This Workshop With Delhi Rock

Please join us for the second in a workshop series to introduce users to arm balances in yoga; these are great for physical conditioning of the upper body and core, develop balance and breath control, and are terrific mental focus exercises. This series is intends to teach the breath-oriented, inward-out approach of yoga applied towards wrist, arm and shoulder-intensive work. It is not approached through the physical pathways of acrobatics and gymnastics.





The postures we will work up towards in these series are headstand (sirsasana), crow (kākāsana), crane (bakasana), and the yoga handstand (adho mukha vrksasana). Each of these will be approached progressively so that students learn safe and strong posture before attempting difficult postures.