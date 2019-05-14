Explore Scenic Trails & Get The Best Pictures At Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

The gigantic metropolis that is Delhi also holds many ecological surprises and the Asola Bhatti Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary, near the Karni Singh Shooting Range on the Surajkund Road is a hotspot for the ardent walker and nature enthusiast. Home to a wide array of birds as well as a smattering of reptiles, amphibians and mammals, the sanctuary offers a tryst up close with nature to those who want a reprieve from the city life.

Walk in, and less than a hundred metres inwards, you will find the Conservation Education Centre (CEC), run by the Bombay Natural History Society. They organise walks and expeditions into Asola and other biodiversity treasure houses in Delhi every week. There are babblers, warblers, sparrows, bulbuls, white-eyes and many others in the foliage. There are kites, Koels and peacocks too, if you’re having a lucky day. Watch out for the little nilgai herds, as well as the impressive termite hills dotted throughout the park.

You can get there by heading from Tughlaqabad (via the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road) to Surajkund Road (about 2 kms) near the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. You can also travel from Mehrauli via Chattarpur Temple (6 kms) near Sanjay Colony (Bhatti Area), near Tuglaqabad Fort, on the way to the Surajkund Mela.

Also, don't forget to wear full-length trousers, comfortable shoes, carry a bottle of water, a notebook & a pen, binoculars and your camera (of course)! For pre-planned nature walks, join the CEC’s Facebook group. There are regular updates with details, and a great experience is usually guaranteed.