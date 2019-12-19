Are You On Team Comfy Ethnic Wear? You'll Love Everything At This Store

Ethnic Indianwear offers some of the most comfortable outfit options, no matter the season. And it really doesn’t get better if you find kurtas and suits that are both comfortable and affordable. Which is exactly why Aurelia is the perfect place to shop for ethnic wear.

Their collection includes both long and short kurtas for tops, and pants, trousers, and palazzos for bottoms. The price range is pretty reasonable, with the palazzos starting at INR 400, short kurtis at INR 450 and the kurtas starting at INR 600.

They also stock a beautiful collection of dupattas and stoles, with various prints and patterns such as bandhej, leheriya, tie-and-dye, and more. In addition, they've got pretty shawls, and outerwear for winter such as cardigans and coats.

For those who love ethnic wear, Aurelia is a one-stop shop- from casual/ work wear ethnic clothes, to a tad dressier pieces, they've got it all.