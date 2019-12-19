Are You On Team Comfy Ethnic Wear? You'll Love Everything At This Store

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Aurelia

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.0

Shop 56, Near KFC, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 23 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Ethnic Indianwear offers some of the most comfortable outfit options, no matter the season. And it really doesn’t get better if you find kurtas and suits that are both comfortable and affordable. Which is exactly why Aurelia is the perfect place to shop for ethnic wear.

Their collection includes both long and short kurtas for tops, and pants, trousers, and palazzos for bottoms. The price range is pretty reasonable, with the palazzos starting at INR 400, short kurtis at INR 450 and the kurtas starting at INR 600.

They also stock a beautiful collection of dupattas and stoles, with various prints and patterns such as bandhej, leheriya, tie-and-dye, and more. In addition, they've got pretty shawls, and outerwear for winter such as cardigans and coats.

For those who love ethnic wear, Aurelia is a one-stop shop- from casual/ work wear ethnic clothes, to a tad dressier pieces, they've got it all.

Other Outlets

Aurelia

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0

29, Inner Circle, Near Syndicate Bank, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

Usha Niketan Building, Shop 4, Mandelia Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
3.8

146, Near Haldiram, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Pitampura, New Delhi
5.0

763, Multani Mohalla, Pitampura, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.1

Pacific Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 7, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

V3S East Center, Ground Floor, Shop G-7, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
3.5

Chopra Complex, Ground Floor, Shop 27, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Ashok Vihar Phase - 3, New Delhi
4.0

Shop 14-A, Ambedkar Chowk, Ashok Vihar 3, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Janakpuri, New Delhi
5.0

F/8-B, Near Archies Showroom, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Mayur Vihar, New Delhi
4.3

P-17, Near Nill Giri Restaurant, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Karol Bagh, New Delhi

15-A/27, Ground Floor, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.1

J-75, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Vikaspuri, New Delhi
4.2

KG-1/100, Ground Floor, Near Agarwal Sweets, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
5.0

Shop A-3/2, Avtar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Rohini, New Delhi
3.3

Unity One Mall, 1st Floor, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Dwarka, New Delhi
5.0

G-1, Plot 7, Ashirwad Chowk, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 18, Noida
3.9

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, D-329, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Aurelia

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The Grand Venice Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 13, Greater Noida

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.5

Good Earth City Centre, Ground Floor, 80-B, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.3

Ambience Mall, Shop 151, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
5.0

MGF Mall, Shop 18, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 28, Gurgaon
5.0

Dt Mega Mall, UG-35, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

Palam Vihar, Gurgaon
5.0

Ansal Plaza, Ground Floor, 24, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Aurelia

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.0

Shop 56, Near KFC, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 23 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Aurelia

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0

29, Inner Circle, Near Syndicate Bank, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

Usha Niketan Building, Shop 4, Mandelia Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
3.8

146, Near Haldiram, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Pitampura, New Delhi
5.0

763, Multani Mohalla, Pitampura, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.1

Pacific Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 7, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

V3S East Center, Ground Floor, Shop G-7, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
3.5

Chopra Complex, Ground Floor, Shop 27, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Ashok Vihar Phase - 3, New Delhi
4.0

Shop 14-A, Ambedkar Chowk, Ashok Vihar 3, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Janakpuri, New Delhi
5.0

F/8-B, Near Archies Showroom, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Mayur Vihar, New Delhi
4.3

P-17, Near Nill Giri Restaurant, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Karol Bagh, New Delhi

15-A/27, Ground Floor, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.1

J-75, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Vikaspuri, New Delhi
4.2

KG-1/100, Ground Floor, Near Agarwal Sweets, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
5.0

Shop A-3/2, Avtar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Rohini, New Delhi
3.3

Unity One Mall, 1st Floor, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Dwarka, New Delhi
5.0

G-1, Plot 7, Ashirwad Chowk, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 18, Noida
3.9

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, D-329, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Aurelia

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The Grand Venice Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 13, Greater Noida

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.5

Good Earth City Centre, Ground Floor, 80-B, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.3

Ambience Mall, Shop 151, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
5.0

MGF Mall, Shop 18, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

Sector 28, Gurgaon
5.0

Dt Mega Mall, UG-35, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aurelia

Palam Vihar, Gurgaon
5.0

Ansal Plaza, Ground Floor, 24, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon

image-map-default