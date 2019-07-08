Ever Heard Of Avantika Market? You Can Find Affordable Fabrics & Kurtas Here

In 1983, when my mother was moving away from Delhi for the very first time, she shopped from Avantika Market for new clothes for the new experience she was about to go through. Evidently, you can see how old the market is.

Although it has got a lot of shops that offer great kidswear, fabrics, saris and lehengas fit for weddings, this market can be a little overwhelming. There are way too many shops to fully understand where to go to get the best things.



But if you delve deeper, and look around long enough, you'll find a couple of shops that are quite good. Give our list a read-through to know exactly where to go for what.