From Butter Chicken Momos To Ice Cream Rolls, Here's What To Eat In Baani Square

The Oriental Fusion is an authentic Asian restaurant in Baani. The place serves Thai, Chinese and East Asian cuisine and has really pretty interiors. The food is really good and super pocket-friendly, so if you're craving authentic Asian food and are on a budget, you know where to go.

Oriental Fusion wins for its dim sum selection. Don’t leave without getting a plate of the Curry dim sums – Thai dumplings with a generous helping of yellow curry, this one hits the spot every time. However, the place may not be suitable for a large group as they don't have abundant seating option available.

Price: INR 650 for two people.