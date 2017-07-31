For your convenience, we did some hard-core sleuthing around one of the most popular foodie spots in Gurgaon – Baani Square. Here’s what we found.
From Butter Chicken Momos To Ice Cream Rolls, Here's What To Eat In Baani Square
The Ivy
The Ivy restaurant serves delicious Mediterranean, Lebanese and Continental cuisine. It's a perfect place to eat at with family, or a bunch of friends. The seating options are plenty (although the place isn't huge), so don't shy away from planning a nice Lebanese night here. We have heard a lot about their roasted chicken, zaatar chicken, shawarmas and salads (yep, they ace that too!). Apart from the yum-in-my-tum food, they also have refreshing mocktails and a bunch of desserts to offer (Tiramisu is a must-try.)
Price: INR 1,200 for two people.
Oriental Fusion
The Oriental Fusion is an authentic Asian restaurant in Baani. The place serves Thai, Chinese and East Asian cuisine and has really pretty interiors. The food is really good and super pocket-friendly, so if you're craving authentic Asian food and are on a budget, you know where to go.
Oriental Fusion wins for its dim sum selection. Don’t leave without getting a plate of the Curry dim sums – Thai dumplings with a generous helping of yellow curry, this one hits the spot every time. However, the place may not be suitable for a large group as they don't have abundant seating option available.
Price: INR 650 for two people.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Punjab On My Plate
If you love getting your hands dirty and (your tummy full) with desi, North-Indian food, you must eat at Punjab On My Plate. Known for their butter chicken, dal makhani, and drool-worthy vegetarian (and vegan) starters, POMP has been a go-to spot for North Indian food.
The place is a lil' bit cramped, so I recommend you get it delivered and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.
Price:
Tossin Pizza
This blue-door Italian restaurant is one of the most famous eateries here in Baani Square! Tossin Pizza is where you find pizza everything. You can choose your pizza base, and sauces and get a loaded, delicious pizza, as you'd like. They have a really good range of starters (and even pizza starters for that chhoti bhook). You can choose from the usual choice of pizzas, but what makes Tossin really awesome is that they have seafood pizzas, pasta, lasagne, and a lot more.
The eatery is perfect to bond over Italian with a buddy, family, and even a date!
Price: INR 800 for two people.
Fat Butterfly
Coastal Reef
Bringing all the authenticity and nostalgia of South Indian food, Coastal Reef has seafood that’s always fresh, fluffy appams and light dosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Dhaba @56
Amazing Butter Chicken, Dhaba Dal and Garlic Naan, the food at Dhaba @56 brings is big on authenticity {as well as butter and cream}. Save this one for an indulgent Sunday lunch but if you’re really concerned about the calories, Baani Square also has a gym that’s open 24 hours.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Big Wong
The delicious clay pots and dim sums draw regulars to Big Wong but it’s the high spice quotient {altered to please our desi palette} that hat sets it apart from the other Asian restaurants in Baani Square.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
NYC.PIE
Delivery till 3 am, amazing chicken wings and the insanely loaded La Bomba make NYC.PIE an absolute classic for good pizza at any time..
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Thaichi Street
Need chicken soup to soothe your soul? Head to Thaichi Street. We also love their super crispy Money Bags and spicy Kung Pao Chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Tossin' Pizza
If you’re not sold on the sweet and savoury Nutella Hazelnut Calzone at Tossin'{we love it, though!}, the Peri Peri Chicken pizza with Tossin’s authentic peri-peri mayo will definitely win you over.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Motuu's Qila
Setting itself apart by offering Sindhi food, Motuu’s Qila has Kokum Sharbat and a fragrant Mutton Curry. If you want to sample a little bit of everything, go for the Veg Thali.
Lub Lub Lebanese
With fresh and delicious Lebanese food, their Lamb Shawarma is a winner. The food is healthy and the pita bread is freshly baked, so eating at Lub Lub Lebanese is a guilt-free experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Spice Lab
If you want to try Bhutte Ke Kebab and Rogan Josh, you have to go to The Spice Lab. Wash it down with Chaach and chase your meal with Rabri, this place promises a truly satisfying meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Sandburg Shakes
The small seating area and ambience is totally overshadowed by the big burgers with juicy patties {and the fries!}, scrumptious pasta and obviously, the milkshakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)