Bake Ginger Cookies & Decorate Them Too At This FREE Workshop In Khan Market

Right about now would be a good time to get in the Christmas Spirit, and we're hosting an epic workshop with Enchante Patisserie to make it a very merry season indeed! At this workshop, you can spend time baking ginger cookies and of course, decorating them too. Professionals at Enchante will guide you through the process, and share tips and tricks of making the perfect cookie. You will also get to decorate your cookie the way you want, and you can take it back home too. If you like the sound (and taste) of baking delicious cookies in fun colours, shapes, and sizes (that you can also take back home), register ASAP!