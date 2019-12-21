Right about now would be a good time to get in the Christmas Spirit, and we're hosting an epic workshop with Enchante Patisserie to make it a very merry season indeed! At this workshop, you can spend time baking ginger cookies and of course, decorating them too. Professionals at Enchante will guide you through the process, and share tips and tricks of making the perfect cookie. You will also get to decorate your cookie the way you want, and you can take it back home too. If you like the sound (and taste) of baking delicious cookies in fun colours, shapes, and sizes (that you can also take back home), register ASAP!
Bake Ginger Cookies & Decorate Them Too At This FREE Workshop In Khan Market
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
This free workshop will be held at Enchante Patisserie in Khan Market. It is an adorable bakery cum cafe where you can get beautiful, drool-worthy cakes, pastries, and more. It is located right next to Axis Bank, and is super easy to spot. You can also take the metro here (just get down at Khan Market on the violet line).
Make a note
Only 15 people will be shortlisted for this FREE workshop. The selection of users is based on the discretion of the brand. We will be getting in touch with you separately to confirm your presence. You will be provided with all the required materials.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
