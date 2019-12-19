Bamboo Boat is a slightly hidden away joint in G-Town with a menu full of Asian delights, including sushi, ramen bowls, momo, ramen burgers, banh mi, Himalayan thalis and one of the best cold coffees we’ve had in town.
Sail Away On A Journey To The Far-East With Bamboo Boat
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
What's On The Menu?
We started our meal with the Tuna Kimbap—sticky rice wrapped in nori with fresh cucumber, carrot, house-made kimchi and tuna, served with a sweet chilli dip. We’d love to munch on these through the day, though the one thing we really missed here was a dash of wasabi. Next up were the Porkysticks, made up of sticky rice and bits of pork served with a stellar tomato garlic dip. Our favourite part of the meal though, was the Pork Gyudon—a bowl of sticky rice with chunks of pork in a mildly sweet sauce. You can choose to have this with or without broth.
The Ramen Burger {available in chicken, pork and eggplant variants} is a massive burger comprising a fat house-made patty, topped with a fried egg wedged in between two buns made up of ramen noodles. Perfect for when the munchies strike.
Caking It Easy
If you’re not up for a whole meal, we’d suggest ordering their Pina Colada cake—it’s essentially a moist pineapple coconut cake soaked in some yum rum. Pair this with their super strong and super flavoursome Vietnamese cold coffee for best results.
So, We're Thinking...
This is one boat you don’t want to miss, especially if you’re a pork lover. The chef {Yangchen} is an expert with meats, and we hear she can even tell the gender of a pig by just smelling its meat; that’s something we’d like to witness.
PS: Their banh mi is also worth a try.
