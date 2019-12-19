Sail Away On A Journey To The Far-East With Bamboo Boat

We started our meal with the Tuna Kimbap—sticky rice wrapped in nori with fresh cucumber, carrot, house-made kimchi and tuna, served with a sweet chilli dip. We’d love to munch on these through the day, though the one thing we really missed here was a dash of wasabi. Next up were the Porkysticks, made up of sticky rice and bits of pork served with a stellar tomato garlic dip. Our favourite part of the meal though, was the Pork Gyudon—a bowl of sticky rice with chunks of pork in a mildly sweet sauce. You can choose to have this with or without broth.

The Ramen Burger {available in chicken, pork and eggplant variants} is a massive burger comprising a fat house-made patty, topped with a fried egg wedged in between two buns made up of ramen noodles. Perfect for when the munchies strike.