Barush: Chaat, Pizza And Cocktails Galore

Go for for the Adam’s Apple or the Daiquiri from the drinks menu. For dessert, we’d recommend the vodka-infused phirni and cookie crumble- it’s not too sweet and has a nice custard-y texture.

Barush is a pleasantly lit and quiet place—perfect if you’re going in a small group. The menu is largely north Indian but they do have some Italian and oriental signatures that you can choose from. The best section is definitely the Barush Tiffin Meals- great variety and value for money.

There is a good amount of novelty on the menu and the prices aren’t too exorbitant—go, try it out.

This post was first published on Sequins and Sangria here.