Having opened right next to the once-very-happening White Waters, Barush is a cosy restaurant and lounge by the same owners, and could be your new everyday chilling place, courtesy their simple and laid-back interiors and snacky menu.
Barush: Chaat, Pizza And Cocktails Galore
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Big Bites
The menu is simple yet innovative; your favourite dishes presented with a fun twist. We began with Karele Ki Chaat- batter fried bitter gourd rings served with tomato, onion and a drizzle of tamarind chutney. While the crispy karela rings were a pleasant surprise for our taste buds, we couldn’t help but feel like something’s missing- a light drizzle of curd perhaps, could have made a difference.
Moving on, the corn and cottage cheese salad was more chakna than salad- crispy fried cubes of paneer and spinach and corn kernels, with a hint of garlic and lemongrass’ it was like a Chinese starter, only milder.
If you love mushrooms, they’ve got a beautiful platter with mushrooms served three ways- stuffed mushroom tikkas, crispy mushroom cups {our favourite} and fried mushroom balls. For starters, we highly recommend the melt-in-the-mouth palak and Khumb Ki Galouti. The Soya Gola Kebabs had a great crispy skin, but the stuffing was rather dry and did not excite us much.
The Paneer Tikka Naan Pizza was loaded with cheese and toppings; the tangy chutney used as a spread gave the pizza a very desi twist. The highlight was however, the paneer platter from the Tiffin Meals section. It comprises shahi paneer, dal makhni, raita and rice/Indian breads- a complete north Indian meal.
Small Sips
Go for for the Adam’s Apple or the Daiquiri from the drinks menu. For dessert, we’d recommend the vodka-infused phirni and cookie crumble- it’s not too sweet and has a nice custard-y texture.
Barush is a pleasantly lit and quiet place—perfect if you’re going in a small group. The menu is largely north Indian but they do have some Italian and oriental signatures that you can choose from. The best section is definitely the Barush Tiffin Meals- great variety and value for money.
There is a good amount of novelty on the menu and the prices aren’t too exorbitant—go, try it out.
This post was first published on Sequins and Sangria here.
