Beautiful Chanderi Suits, Sarees & Dupattas, Check It Now!

Rampal Koli makes very beautiful chanderi dupattas, suits and sarees. All the work on these items is done by hand. He has a huge variety of colours, designs and if you take proper care of chanderi dupattas, suits, chunnis. They will last more than a decade. To order you have to place the order one month in advance. He is very polite and has a friendly personality. I am sure he will be happy to serve you and you won't regret contacting him.