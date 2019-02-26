Every Cup Of Coffee Counts Especially If Its premium Quality

I think the one thing Delhi takes for granted is space, we as a city have so much of it and it's when you enter certain places, you're reminded of just how lovely it is to enjoy 'space' even in a closed environment. I felt that when I entered Quick Brown Fox! The new-ish hipster cafe at the Dhanmill complex. Quick Brown Fox isn't all that huge but it's how they've used the space they have that's comforting. Using colours like teal, white and nude wood, they've kept the tables close but not too close and left the ceiling high, industrial style making the cafe seem large yet cosy. The aroma of coffee brewing, the gentle hum of the coffee maker and the planters add to the appeal tremendously and as much as I loved the food, it's the coffee that got me truly hooked. If you love coffee, I suggest you pay attention to the nuances of the beverage wherever you plan to enjoy it and that's how I discovered that there's much more to this brew than meets the eye! As of now, Quick Brown Fox sources their beans from 4 estates of India (so they're locavores, which I love!) and since this is harvesting season, they plan to retain two of the estates for the upcoming months and here's why? Coffee quality is measured by a scale that goes up to 100 and the estates this cafe sources from have 80 points, making them extremely premium. Then comes the revelation that one of their coffees has also received an award at the Fine Cup Awards in 2018, imagine sipping a cup of prized coffee! They serve hot and cold coffees but more variants than most cafes, among the hot, try the Piccolo Latte which is equal parts espresso with textured milk and in the 'cold' selection, go for the Coffee Tonic which is espresso over ice tonic water. The other good news is that you can choose between soy and almond milk and make your cup of coffee, vegan! If you're in a rush and like a good connoisseur and have a coffee maker, espresso maker, french press and the like at home, then choose beans on the basis of their elaborate tasting notes and take fine, award-winning grinds back home with you! They also have a farm to fork food menu to enhance your coffee experience, the Scampi Eggs Benedict, Bacon Apple French Toast, Grilled Fish Tacos and the Lamb Burger.