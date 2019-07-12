This Vibrant Cafe In CP Serves The Best Chicken Dishes In Town

Bars

Farzi Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-38 & 39, Level 1, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Farzi Cafe is situated in a very posh area of CP and is most loved by shoppers and people around here. The ambience is pretty vibrant and romantic. The waiters serving in the restaurant are very courteous and professional-looking loved their uniforms. They serve complimentary welcome drink and a sweet like really fascinating item. The food here was good especially there specific Farzi Special chicken legs 👍 quotes and decor are very pleasing on the walls. ✔️

What Could Be Better?

Price

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

