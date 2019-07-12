This Vibrant Cafe In CP Serves The Best Chicken Dishes In Town

Farzi Cafe is situated in a very posh area of CP and is most loved by shoppers and people around here. The ambience is pretty vibrant and romantic. The waiters serving in the restaurant are very courteous and professional-looking loved their uniforms. They serve complimentary welcome drink and a sweet like really fascinating item. The food here was good especially there specific Farzi Special chicken legs 👍 quotes and decor are very pleasing on the walls. ✔️