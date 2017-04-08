For all you people who normally get locked in long conversations, there is nothing better than cafes with an endless supply of coffee {and tea}. Scroll down to see some of our favourite coffee places in the western region of the capital.
2 Cafes In West Delhi We Keep Going Back To
Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge
Tea and coffee lovers in Delhi are multiplying and Wagh Bakri {believe it or not} is fast becoming one of our most go-to places for tea and coffee in a classy ambience. The prices here are reasonable and the brews, aromatic.
What To Order: Nilgiri Handmade Tea, Mocha Muffin
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Comments (0)