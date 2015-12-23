Aloo from the Other Side: On a Honey Chilli Potato Trail

Culinaire is easily one of our favourite destinations when we’re craving Indian Chinese fare, especially during winter with its outdoor seating. You’re safe ordering pretty much anything off the menu, and the Crispy Potato Chilli Honey is perhaps one of the best we’ve had in Delhi.

#LBBTip: if you’re snacking here, also indulge in the Stir Fry Chicken with Cashew.

Price: INR 225 plus taxes