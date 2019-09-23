The 12 Best Malls In Delhi NCR That You Need To Check Out

Adjacent to Select Citywalk, DLF Place offers everything that its neighbour doesn’t, which is why we think they’re the perfect pair, working to give us shoppers everything we could possibly need. Fill your shopping bags at Forever 21, stock up on exotic groceries from Foodhall, watch a movie at DT Cinemas and head over to The Big Chill or Chilli’s for a nice, heavy meal.

The mall is temporarily shut and is set to re-open soon.