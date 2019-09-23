Over the last decade or so we’ve seen a large number of malls coming up in different parts of the city. We’re listing our favourite malls in Delhi NCR that have it all—the best retail outlets, great food options, as well as some kickass entertainment.
The 12 Best Malls In Delhi NCR That You Need To Check Out
Select Citywalk, Saket
We find ourselves coming back to Select Citywalk quite often. From high street brands and make-up brands, to eating joints and theka options, there’s really not much we’d change about this place. Plus, the outdoor area (with pretty fountains) makes for good respite from the indoors, if you want to take a break.
Recommended For: Zara, Good Earth, La Senza, Modern Bazaar, Krispy Kreme, Pita Pit, Aldo, Sephora, Bobbi Brown.
DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj
From high-street brands to nice restaurants and cafes, there’s a quite a bit at DLF Promenade that gives you a well-rounded day of shopping, eating, and chilling at the mall.
Recommended For: Forever 21, Innisfree, Charles & Keith, Mocha Arthouse.
DLF Place, Saket
Adjacent to Select Citywalk, DLF Place offers everything that its neighbour doesn’t, which is why we think they’re the perfect pair, working to give us shoppers everything we could possibly need. Fill your shopping bags at Forever 21, stock up on exotic groceries from Foodhall, watch a movie at DT Cinemas and head over to The Big Chill or Chilli’s for a nice, heavy meal.
The mall is temporarily shut and is set to re-open soon.
DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj
This is the the best mall in Delhi for those looking to shop for high-end luxury brands that are hard to find elsewhere. Check out Jimmy Choo to get some iconic shoes for your wardrobe, bags from Gucci, loafers from TOD’s, and many other brands to get your fill of luxury.
Recommended For: TOD’s, Ogaan, Anita Dongre, Jimmy Choo, Vanilla Moon
Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar
West Delhi, ahoy! Amidst a whole bunch of average options we’ve seen around this part of the city, Pacific Mall came as a pleasant surprise. For all those living in West & South-West Delhi (Dwarka, we’re looking at you), this mall has some really good brands to shop at, so a trip to South Delhi can be avoided. If you are looking to understand as to what all you could do here, you definitely need to check this out.
Recommended For: Forever 21, MAC, Hinglish Café
Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
In the same complex as DLF Emporio and DLF Promenade, Ambience Mall has some really nice restaurants you can check out—head to Jamie’s Italian to get a taste of recipes by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Big Fat Sandwich, on the terrace area connecting Promenade and Ambience, has some really awesome gourmet sandwiches. Oh, and how about a bowling session at Smaash? Just in case you are in a mood to shop, check our curated guide to shop for men here and women here.
Recommended For: Casa Pop, H&M, Superdry, Jamie’s Italian, Striker, Big Fat Sandwich
DLF Mall Of India, Noida
Mall of India is the largest mall in all of India! That, if nothing else, definitely warrants a visit. Spread over 20 lakh square feet, the ground and the first floor include national and international brands like Forever 21, Zara, Steve Madden, H&M, and Armani Jeans, to name a few. The second floor is dedicated entirely to Indian brands like Biba, Meena Bazaar, Kalpana, and Anokhi. Check out their entire list of shops here. They also have two floors dedicated to some awesome indoor entertainment—an indoor ski park, Funcity, and Smaaash!
Recommended For: Anokhi, Kama Ayurveda, Kalpana, Sephora, Zara, Vans.
Ambience Mall, Gurgaon
Right on NH 8, Ambience Mall is a great shopping destination for folks living in and around Gurgaon. You’ll find plenty of stores here to shop at. Need some entertainment too? Head to Blu-O for bowling, or i-Skate for ice-skating.
Recommended For: The Body Shop, US Polo, Clarks.
The Great India Place, Noida
One of Noida’s biggest malls (after DLF Mall of India, of course), this is a good option for a bout of retail therapy and also has a Carnival Cinemas, a spa, and a 7D movie centre. There are many good restaurants and cafes, and we’ve listed our favourite ones here.
Recommended For: The Body Shop, W, Vero Moda, Woodland, Super 99
Garden’s Galleria
While they have a good collection of both Indian and international brands for shopping away as well as one of the largest entertainment facilities in NCR for kids, we can’t rave enough about the dining places and bars that this place has. You could even check out this list to look for the best spots for a quick lunch or dinner.
Recommended For: Imperfecto, Jokers, Noida Central, Fabindia.
Good Earth City Centre, Gurgaon
An aesthetically pleasing shopping complex, we’re counting on this place for the smooth shopping experience that you’ll have here and a bunch of awesome salons, spas and eateries.
Recommended For: The Kylin Experience, Le Marche, United Colors Of Benetton
The Chanakya
Located centrally in Chanakyapuri, right next to Yashwant Place, The Chanakya is a luxury four-story mall-cum-multiplex that houses some of the most upscale brands in the city. Grab all your groceries and meats at Foodhall, grab one of the meals ever at MKT, or party right at NOI, the bar inside. Wish to know what all you could do here? Then, you need to check this out.
Recommended For: Nicobar, Hèrmes, PVR ECX
