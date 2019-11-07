Long Weekend? Treat Yourself To A Gigantic Rajasthani Thali In Cp!

Today we went to Ghoomar Traditional Rajasthani Thali restaurant which is located in one of the posh areas of the national capital that will be CP. Ghoomar is a traditional dance form of Rajasthan from where this concept of a restaurant has also taken place. The restaurant serves Rajasthani Thali at 500 INR/person in which one can get unlimited food available on that particular day. The best part of the restaurant is the courtesy and welcome which as real as you are being hosted by your relatives. The ambience and furniture of the outlet also speak about the culture of Rajasthan. A must-try place!