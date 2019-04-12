Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Unitech Business Zone, B-007, Sector 50, Gurgaon

7 Outlets
View 7 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you're a coffee lover on a budget, the Big Mama carts are perfect for you. Their pocket-friendly beverages can be bought on-the-go from their carts parked in Gurgaon, GK and Noida (you can literally grab coffee en route).

They offer a total of eight flavours (expect cold coffee, iced-teas, mango, thandai, classic aam panna, and more). Big Mama also has chocolate and coffee pods that you can simply add to your beverage to enhance the flavour.

Their drinks are fresh and packed in a 300 ml glass bottle (you can even re-use them later). This cart's milk-based beverages don't have preservatives in them. Another good news - Nothing at the cart costs more than INR 100.

They keep updating their menu depending on the season (they offer soups and fudges in winter).

What Could Be Better

We felt that some of their drinks were too sweet.

Pro-Tip

Big Mama carts keep moving and look a lot like ice-cream stands (look for yellow and brown carts). If you want to know the locations of nearby carts, do give them a call. They'll be happy to help. 


Other Outlets

Big Mama

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

M-32, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Opp. Nirvana Courtyard, Cart 19, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Big Mama

Sushant Lok 3, Gurgaon

The Legend Apartments, Cart 38, Sushant Lok 3, Sector 57, Gurgaon

Big Mama

Sector 66, Gurgaon

Gold Course Extension Road, Cart 54, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurgaon

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

F-28 & 29, Near Paytm Office, Sector 8, Noida

Big Mama

Sector 50, Noida

F-7, Near Antriksh Green Society, Sector 50, Noida

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Near Amarpali Princely Market, Sector 76, Noida

