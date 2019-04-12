Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts

If you're a coffee lover on a budget, the Big Mama carts are perfect for you. Their pocket-friendly beverages can be bought on-the-go from their carts parked in Gurgaon, GK and Noida (you can literally grab coffee en route).

They offer a total of eight flavours (expect cold coffee, iced-teas, mango, thandai, classic aam panna, and more). Big Mama also has chocolate and coffee pods that you can simply add to your beverage to enhance the flavour.



Their drinks are fresh and packed in a 300 ml glass bottle (you can even re-use them later). This cart's milk-based beverages don't have preservatives in them. Another good news - Nothing at the cart costs more than INR 100.

They keep updating their menu depending on the season (they offer soups and fudges in winter).