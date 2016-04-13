The capital flaunts large park areas and forest cover, quite perfect for off-road cycling, but if you fancy sticking to the road we’ve got that covered too. We bring to you a list of popular bicycling trails in and around the city that you can try your hand {and feet} at.
Pedalling Paths: 7 Biking Trails For The Cyclist In You
Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti On Sardar Patel Marg
This stretch has a gentle downhill slope that will help you speed through with minimum effort. Cyclists will love the pace at which their cycle picks up throughout the ride.
Best time to cycle: The lovely breeze of the morning from the nearby ridge forests will give you a mild rush to start your day.
Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway
This is undoubtedly the finest road for training on your cycle in Delhi-NCR region. The road consists of a number of uphill and downhill sections on which you can either race against time, or your fellow bikers. Cycling here is quite refreshing given that it is a highway, and the entire trail is accompanied by green cover on the side and is dotted with dhabas and cafes.
Best time to cycle: On a weekend ride, you’ll meet a great number of cyclists, runners and motorbike gangs.
Sanjay Van In Qutub Institutional Area
For anyone just starting out, Sanjay Van is a good option. Between Qutab Minar and Jawaharlal Nehru University in south-west Delhi, this forest has a smooth track to cycle on, so a puncture is unlikely. Lined with big trees, which block out the sun’s heat, the path is large enough to be shared with walkers and joggers, and has enough inclines for a challenging, but not too taxing ride. The area is home to the ruins of an ancient fort, so don’t be surprised if you ride past peacocks, monkeys and other animals.
Best time to cycle: Early morning and early evenings–perfect time to spot animals as well.
Najafgarh Wetlands
This trail is on the outskirts of Delhi and connects Dwarka to Haryana, while running along the Najafgarh drainage canal area. Courtesy its location, traffic is sparse on this stretch and the area is lush green. Beautiful sunrise, greenery, and thousands of birds make it one of the more popular cycling hotspots in the city. Winters bring thousands of migratory birds from Siberia and one can spot Northern Pintails and the Bar-Headed geese, amongst other beautiful birds.
Best time to cycle: Early morning makes it the ideal spot to witness the sunrise.
Mangar Bani Stretch
If the Gurgaon-Faridabad express gets your wheels turning, you’ll probably revel in a serious off-road trail, where a mountain bike with brawny wheels is a must, as is puncture gear. Mangar Bani, a huge forest between Faridabad and Gurgaon on the outskirts of south Delhi, is one such destination. It’s accessible by the Gurgaon-Faridabad road, which runs adjacent to the forest and is itself endorsed by road-cycling fans.
Best time to cycle: If it’s groups that you like, the weekend sees many enthusiasts burning the trail here.
NH 8 From Domestic Terminal Cut Off To Manesar
This road is for the road bike enthusiast looking for speedy rides, since this is one long straight stretch with negligible distractions and diversions.
Best time to cycle: Adrenaline junkies can look at speeding down this road early in the morning with hardly any traffic to spoil the fun.
Aravali Bio-Diversity Park, Gurgaon
This is a wonderful green haven in an otherwise concrete jungle. The downhill sections inside the park can be quite intimidating for a beginner, but once cyclists get the hang of it, they will thoroughly enjoy the undulating path inside the Aravali Bio-diversity Park.
Best time to cycle: All through the day–the greenery and the location make it a popular spot all day long.
Dwarka To Sultanpur Trail
This is a 65 kilometre loop which is very popular amongst veteran bikers. The route crosses Najafgarh wetlands, small villages and farmlands. Riding down this trail is relaxing and pleasurable as the traffic is sparse and pollution, negligible.
Best time to cycle: The cool morning breeze and the smell of the morning dew on the farmlands makes riding here in the mornings a wonderful experience.
Comments (0)