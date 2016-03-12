Bird Watching at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park

And birds here are plenty, especially during the migratory season. The migratory season is between November to March, and the park gets about 5,000 birds passing through. You can spot the colourful, painted storks, the Red-crested Pochard, lithe Cormorants, and other water birds like Pintails and Shovelers.

Take a bird watching tour through the grassland, riparian and watery landscapes, or settle near the larger water body to soak in the quietude. There are lotus ponds bursting in bloom, rustic hides to watch the birds, and trees heavy with surahi-shaped weaver bird nests.

Timings: 9am – 5pm (Monday-Saturday)