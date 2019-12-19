Get This Label's Stunning Bison Head Brooches, Antler Necklaces & Jacket Earrings

Taking a step away from traditional Indian jewellery as well as the chunky ‘junk’ jewellery, Kichu takes a modern approach when it comes to design. While the inspiration still comes from various old cultures and ethnicities of India and the world, the execution is simpler, cleaner, and most definitely striking.

The production takes place in Jaipur. Here, the designs are finalised, resources procured, and local karigars employed to handcraft each piece from start to finish.

One sweeping glance at the collection here is enough to tell you that the look is tribal and minimal. Without the interference of stones and heavy cutwork, the metal is what makes the product stand out— brass and copper with gold-plated finish in this case.

Check them out for a whole lot of antler neckpieces, shark tooth earrings, bison-head brooches, palm cuffs and septum rings, all of which we think would've looked equally killer on early tribespeople, as they would on a modern day woman.