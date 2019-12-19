Healthy Breakfast Buffet at WelcomHotel, Sheraton Saket

Umm— everything! The Pavilion Bircher Muesli is a great option for cereal lovers. Made with rolled oats, mixed grains, yoghurt and topped with nuts and flax seeds, go for it if you are looking specifically for a power-packed meal. For egg lovers, The Eggs Benedict Classique is made with gluten-free bread and organic hollandaise sauce, which makes it heart healthy and wholesome too. You can also opt for your choice of dosa made with various grains and dals such as ragi and mung bean, instead of the regular rice options. While the buckwheat and amaranth pancakes topped with honey are good for those looking out to watch their sugar and weight, the beetroot, apple and ginger juice makes for a super delish and healthy detox cleanse.