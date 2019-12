You have probably read a dozen articles about how Chandni Chowk is this treasure trove of the most amazing bridal lehngas, but it’s when you actually land there that you realise that navigating through the streets to find the perfect attire for your wedding day is a lot harder than it might seem.

So, to help you find the lehnga of your dreams, check out our list of stores in Chandni Chowk offering attires that are worth every bit of your time and money.