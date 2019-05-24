Khan Market Has A Surprise Element For All Its Foodies

Sly Granny is a surprise element at the khan market. The staff is amazing and super friendly. The ambience is quite cosy and very comforting. Talking about the food, really amazing. I am in love with this place, such awesome food and smiling staff just makes ur complete meal time awesome. Preparations are well done and one can't find anything less than the pure pleasure of food. Its a treat to your taste buds! P.S, Don't go without a reservation on weekends.