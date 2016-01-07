We know there’s no dearth of South Indian joints in the city but it’s only once in a while that you find one spiced to perfection, crisp on the outside with a masala filling. Naivedyam’s on our list for this very reason. Try the South Indian Thali, the Mysore Rava Masala Dosa and the Appam Kurma.

Where: For a complete list of store locations, click here.

Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 11pm