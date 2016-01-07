A budget meal doesn’t have to mean coffee shop grub or chhola bhatura from the local chaat haunt. From the hundreds of affordable restaurants in the city, we picked 10 that are worth every cent, and had more than the usual to offer.
Naivedyam
We know there’s no dearth of South Indian joints in the city but it’s only once in a while that you find one spiced to perfection, crisp on the outside with a masala filling. Naivedyam’s on our list for this very reason. Try the South Indian Thali, the Mysore Rava Masala Dosa and the Appam Kurma.
Rajinder Da Dhaba
No longer just a takeaway joint, Rajinder da Dhaba is now a bona fide sit-down eatery, and thank god for that. We say you go park yourself for what is likely to be a meal to remember, as long as you include their staples: Full Indian-style fried chicken, the Chicken Tangri Fry and a side of Egg Pakoras. Skip the rolls and go straight for the Galouti Kebabs.
Al Kauser
Al Kauser is meant for a staple meal of Afghani Chicken, Kakori Rolls and Phirnee to satiate the soul. If you prefer to enjoy a sit-down feast, then you could opt for the Lucknawi Dum Handi Biryani; spicy and rich, the mutton cuts are fine and cooked perfectly.
The Potbelly Rooftop Café
Potbelly is a melange of summery colours, laid-back seating and surprisingly good air conditioning, so that’s half the joy of a meal taken care of. Start with a Meat Pakora Basket or the Pothai Machhli Fry if you’re up for the heat; add a side of puris; no better way to wolf down pakoras. Main course has got to be the Litti Chicken or the Maithili Thali {veggie}. Bring down the burn with a couple of glasses of their Apple Iced Tea, and don’t forget to try their delish Pineapple Upside Down cake.
Mahabelly
Our favourite dish at Mahabelly is the Konju Pollichathu {prawns marinated in spices, wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed to finish}. Spice lovers should try the Shaapu Meen Curry {a seasoned fish curry, infused with Malabari spices, curry leaves, and tamarind flavours}. Paired with the Keralite staple Kappa, it’s a winner of a dish. If you have space for dessert, try the Sweet Coconut Dosa served with banana jam and ice cream.
Imly
This 250-feet long train of a restaurant has a menu full of street food from across the country. Every meal at Imly begins with a round of puchkas and there’s a lot to choose from: Parathas from Murthal, Parsi Berry Pulao, Tandoori Momos, lots of chaat and Chnjabi fare but if we were to pick, we’d go for the cheesy Jini Dosa, Chinese Bhel and Cholle Bhature.
