Score Budget Leather Goods At These Delhi Markets

Yes, we all know Sarojini Nagar offers mountainous piles of clothes that can sort you over for each season of the year for less than what it costs to go out for drinks, but leather is what we’re here to talk about. There are three particular shops in this market that sell some of the best leather footwear and bags you can find in a budget. We suggest keeping your eyes peeled to find these shops in the export lanes, as there’s no definite address for them.

From ballets, tasselled loafers, ankle boots, and knee-high boots, to fold over clutches and totes, the variety you’ll find here will amaze you. The prices for accessories start at around INR 250 and for shoes, they usually quote INR 700.

PS: Look out for wear and tear on the products and ask for discounts.

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA (yellow line) or Sarojini Nagar (pink line).