Burger farm located in GTB Nagar opened its doors to the public in February. The place provides a variety of quick bites from burgers, cheese corn nuggets, different fries, wraps etc. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options along with a few beverages to go with it! Contact: 011 47512001 011 47514001
Your Next Go-To Burger hub in GTB Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can introduce a few more desserts.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
Also On Burger Farm
