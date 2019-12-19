Your Next Go-To Burger hub in GTB Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Farm

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2519, Hudson Lane, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Burger farm located in GTB Nagar opened its doors to the public in February. The place provides a variety of quick bites from burgers, cheese corn nuggets, different fries, wraps etc. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options along with a few beverages to go with it! Contact: 011 47512001 011 47514001

What Could Be Better?

They can introduce a few more desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

