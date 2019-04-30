The Burger club has finally come up in Rohini. The place is divided into 3 floors a huge property with a variety of good burger, fries, salads, combos and drinks. Just loved the service and the Collection and pricing. Not to be missed their refreshing drinks to accompany the burger.
Burger Lovers! Swing By This New Joint In Rohini
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI WEST
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family
