Burger Lovers! Swing By This New Joint In Rohini

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

The Burger Club

Rohini, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Near Metro Pillar 396, Block C, Pocket 9, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The Burger club has finally come up in Rohini. The place is divided into 3 floors a huge property with a variety of good burger, fries, salads, combos and drinks. Just loved the service and the Collection and pricing. Not to be missed their refreshing drinks to accompany the burger.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family

Fast Food Restaurants

The Burger Club

Rohini, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Near Metro Pillar 396, Block C, Pocket 9, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default