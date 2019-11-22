Burmese Cravings Calling? Head To Burma Burma Now To Try Their All-New Menu!

Your go-to Burmese restaurant, Burma Burma, has just launched a new menu inspired by the Burmese country side, and you must check it out! They’ve introduced a whole new delightful selection of flavourful dishes inspired by the varieties in authentic Burmese cuisine. Borrowing from the central and southern parts of the country to the hills and coasts of villages such as Mawlamyine and Hpa-An, you’ll surely be in for a treat!

Ease into your meal with the ever-so-light Rainbow Soup inspired by the Kayan tribe. This corn and black bean soup, with the flavourful moringa leaves make it absolutely drool worthy. Once you’ve licked your bowl clean, try the Spicy Laphet Avocado Salad! Doesn’t that say it all? You can’t really go wrong with anything Avocado.

Take your Burmese indulgence a step further, and gorge on the Grill ‘that’ Boa. This steamed bao with seared mock meat, and Quick ‘Palata’, a minced mock duck stuffed paratha are to die for! If you’re still hungry for more, Broccoli and Asparagus Tempura Bao is sure to make your gastronomic experience even more memorable!



For all things noodles and rice, check out the mains menu. Whether it’s the Si Chet Khowsuey, Malar Noodles, Mon Mustard Edamame Rice, Black Bean & Moringa Leaves Curry, all of these come back with intricate flavours that will make you wish you had a bigger appetite.

No meal is complete without dessert. Agree? Burma Burma serves up a tasty ‘Ye Gethoo’, and the subtle yet refreshing flavours of coconut , lemongrass and black grass jelly is the stuff sweet dreams are made of!

Got you drooling on authentic Burmese flavours, right? Head to Burma Burma now!