Burma Burma At Cyber Hub Wins For Authentic Burmese Deliciousness

Started by childhood friends-turned-restaurateurs Ankit Gupta and Chirag Chajjer, Burma Burma is a window into the southeast Asian country’s heritage, culture and khaana. The restaurant owes its origins to Gupta’s Burmese roots and brings authentic flavours to the table.

Ornate bells, reminiscent of those that toll outside pagodas, hang over the central tables. The walls are adorned with elements and figures found in ancient Burmese tattoo art, and embroidered shawls have been used to upholster the furniture at Burma Burma; you’ll also find handicrafts from across the country perched on the tea bar.

Expect lots of papier-mâché craft, lacquerware tiffins and tea kettles that are unique to Myanmar.