Bored Of Your Same Old Shirts? Add A Little Unkultured To Your Wardrobe

Yes, yes, we're all a lil' jealous that women are spoilt by choice when it comes to fashion; while we're perpetually stuck to a few basic styles. Unkultured understands this sad reality and offers a trendy spin to our everyday slim-fit shirts. From uber-cool stripes and soothing colour combos to dope checks and quirky motifs, we can't stop obsessing over their #awesome concepts. Featuring a tactful khadi-cotton blend, the material is super breathable - and that's hands down our favourite part about their clothing.

The entire collection is finally on sale on LBB, bro! And they do sizes up till XL, so if you've not been hitting the gym, don't sweat it. I've been wearing these to work, to the club and even pulling them off on date nights (Tinder or not). And trust me, the ladies are lovin' them!