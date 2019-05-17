Head To This Shahpur Boutique For The More Traditional Wedding Outfits

Boutiques

Carnations

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Opp. Shree Govindam Sweets, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Honestly, that it's very useful for anyone that wants very traditional style weddingwear. I'm going to establish straight off the bat that I'm not one of those people, but I've curated this place because a plethora of the people I know truly are in the market for richer, heavier fabrics and more classic silhouettes. If you're looking for more straightforward wedding-y clothes that have a lot of zardozi, mirrorwork and jewel tones happening, the clothes at this store will fit your needs to a T. Expect more conservative cuts (I didn't see a whole lot of backless and strapless happening) and fabrics with some hardcore embellishment and foiling. You'll find here a fair share of georgette, brocade and tulle—but also a lot of rayon and viscose so choose wisely. You'll mostly get lehngas, anarkalis, ghaghra cholis and suit sets at this store.

What Could Be Better

Really wish they had some more experimental outfits.

