Located right on the Chandni Chowk main road is Madan Jee and Co. The famous store, first opened in Peshawar before moving to Delhi in 1955, is one of the largest and most extensive photography stores in the area. Perfect for all your DSLR needs, they sell the latest Nikon and Canon cameras, and do all the necessary repair work in-house.

Madan Jee had every modern camera accessory you would ever require, (and some you wouldn’t!), even rolls upon rolls of Kodak film, which we were sure had been discontinued. If they don’t have what you need, you can be sure they know where to source it.