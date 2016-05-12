The Roseate's Chi Ni Finally Opens Up For Lunch

Enter the beautiful property, surrounded by almost 100 trees, lots of pools and a lobby which feels like it belongs in the future. A longish walk takes you to Chi Ni. Expect lots of natural light, crisp white tablecloths and crockery in whites, blacks and greys. Whereas Chi Ni has always been one of the most sought after spots for romantic dinner dates, it has only recently started opening up for lunch hours too- and has a set four-course menu in place for you.

We had the pleasure of sampling the lunch menu and were pretty floored by it. A plate with a face welcomed us to our tables and post an amuse bouche comprising pickled cucumber garnished with peanuts, it began.