Chindian Done Best by Shagun Restaurant in North Campus

The Yaki Gyoza, Shagun’s famed pan fried momo, served with a fiery sauce on the side; order it, eat it, let it set the bar way up. Then there’s the staples, the Crispy Chicken Honey Chili, and its vegetarian variant/alternative, the Honey Chili Potato, or the Chili Paneer. Another favourite that regular patrons swear by is their Thai Red Curry; order one of their very dependable sides to go with it, the rice or the noodles – a combination that has been known to tide the average student over till the end of semester kitchen drought that are final exams. While its contemporaries offer a more varied drinks menu, Shagun sticks to the absolute basics – lime sodas, lemonade and aerated drinks. There is, however, a legion of students who swear by the restorative powers of their Jasmine Tea after a long day of classes.

And might I seal the deal – yes, they deliver. North campus, knock yourself out.

Where: F-16, Opposite NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar

Price: INR 650 for 3 {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 11pm

Contact: +91 – 98- 10 – 197582