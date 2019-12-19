Eat: Yaki Gyoza, Thai Curry, Crispy Chicken Honey Chili
Chindian Done Best by Shagun Restaurant in North Campus
A staple in the North Campus food trail connoisseur’s arsenal, Shagun Golden Chinese Express (originally a China Bowl franchise), offers pan-Asian comfort food to buoy up the weariest of souls. PSA – Granted its rechristening appears suspect, and aspect slightly foreboding, but bear in mind that’s part of it allure – it has an old world sort of charm, which means dim lighting, minimal décor – it has neither the patience nor the store space for ostentation – no muss no fuss, just good old Chinese food.
What to eat
And might I seal the deal – yes, they deliver. North campus, knock yourself out.
Where: F-16, Opposite NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar
Price: INR 650 for 3 {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11pm
Contact: +91 – 98- 10 – 197582
