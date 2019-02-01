This Place Does Total Justice To One Of The Most Irresistible Dishes Of India

Chole Bhature is definitely one of the most irresistible food in India and this place serves one of the best chole bhature! A plate costs INR 75 only. The Bhaturas they served were soft and had a thin layer of paneer in it. The chole was tasty and a little spicy which was perfect. A must try place for all the chole bhature lovers. P.S - Go to Baba Nagpal Corner before 2 pm. They wrap up after that.