Chole Bhature is definitely one of the most irresistible food in India and this place serves one of the best chole bhature! A plate costs INR 75 only. The Bhaturas they served were soft and had a thin layer of paneer in it. The chole was tasty and a little spicy which was perfect. A must try place for all the chole bhature lovers. P.S - Go to Baba Nagpal Corner before 2 pm. They wrap up after that.
This Place Does Total Justice To One Of The Most Irresistible Dishes Of India
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
Also On Baba Nagpal Corner
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Comments (0)