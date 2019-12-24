Dreaming about snuggling up next to your pet, friends, family or partner at an open-air movie screening? Waiting for just the right budget opportunity to pop up before you make a solid pre-Christmas weekend plan? Love all films cute and cheery? If yes, then we might just know exactly what you need to do - take part in this contest and win free tickets to our Christmas Movie Marathon at the Backyard at Sunset Cinema Club, Gurgaon!

This pass would be your perfect weekend fix. Not only do you stand a chance to watch titles like Love Actually, The Holiday, Home Alone 2 and Polar Express under the stars, you can just drive-in there with your people. Yes, this event will be right out of one of those movies. Coke, popcorn, the winter sky, and a happy movie! All you have to do is go to the contest link and get creative with the answers. Those who send in the 20 most fun answers will win free passes to the Christmas Movie Marathon.

