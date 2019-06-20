Sonam Kapoor & Priyanka Chopra Love This Indie Jewellery Brand

Aaree Accessories is an up & coming homegrown brand that does a range of handcrafted jewellery using the best quality brass and semi-precious stones which have been carefully picked from Khambhat and Jaipur. Artisans use age old handcraft techniques like meenakari, filigree and aari and their exquisite designs start at INR 640 only. The beauty of their jewellery is enhanced by the gold and silver plating that is carefully done on each piece. Their packaging is also handcrafted from Utthan Talim Kendra (an NGO for the differently abled) and they donate a fixed percentage of their profits for charitable and development causes.



Their earrings, necklaces & rings look great with Indian outfits as well as your usual #OOTDs. You'll spot their pieces on the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Gauhar Khan et al.