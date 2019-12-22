Get Ready To Geek Out Because Comic Con Is Here!

Repeatedly known and defined as the biggest pop-culture event of the year, the Delhi Comic Con is back!

As most of you may know, at Delhi Comic Con, everyone has the liberty to dress up as their favourite super hero. There'll be several experience zones across the event venue where you can get super cool photos clicked with your favourite cosplay characters. In fact, you can enter in a Cosplay contest and stand a chance to win 50K as the prize money! You can find all the rules for the contest on the Delhi Comic Con web-page.

For a special cosplay makeover of your own, head to the Doritos zone or the Marvel zone. One of the coolest things about these zones is that you can even get green screen recordings done as well!

Another thing that's awesome is that, this year Archie Comics has partnered with Comic Con India to create a limited edition comic book named 'Archie in the Incredible Comic Con India,' describing Archie and the gang's trip to Comic Con India.



Apart from all this, you can also purchase loads of merch during the event; there'll be many booths from where you can get t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and action figures, and all this starts at INR 250. Also, The passes will be available at the venue on each of the days.