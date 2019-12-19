Visit Crazy Kitchen For Its Charming Rooftop & Cheesy Nachos

The owner’s involvement in cooking and serving the food gives this place a very homely and personal touch. The menu comprises a little bit of everything—Italian, Mexican, Asian and American. We started our evening with a Black Mojito, which was basically virgin mojito but with Coke—nothing fancy but still super refreshing. The cold coffee is a safe bet, and they’ve also got a good variety of shakes if you’re in the mood for one.

Do not leave without having the Crazy Kitchen Special Nachos—topped with corn, bell peppers, onion and SO MUCH CHEESE. Our Masala Fries came, much to our amusement, in a dust pan with a yummy seasoning and mayonnaise. Paneer Shashlik was marinated deliciously, but we found the cottage cheese to be too chewy. The creamy, cheesy Penne Alfredo made up for it, though.

Non-vegetarians, while there’s quite a lot for you here, the Coronation Chicken deserves a special mention.

They are still working on the dessert menu, but luckily for us, they had happened to whip up a Key Lime Pie for the day. It was beautiful—not in terms of presentation as such, but more the kind of stuff that midnight cravings are made of. We really hope this one makes it to the permanent menu.

The cafe’s going to keep us coming back for its beautiful rooftop, a menu that spoils you for choice and the warmth with which you’re treated while you’re here, plus all the great food at great prices.

This post was first published on Sequins and Sangria here.