Situated beautifully on the rooftop of a five-storeyed building opposite Sri Venkateswara College, Crazy Kitchen is away from the chaos of the busy South Campus area even while being bang in the middle of it all, and the view is totally worth the slightly tiring climb, too.
Visit Crazy Kitchen For Its Charming Rooftop & Cheesy Nachos
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
Shortcut
Chow Down
Crazy Kitchen Special Nachos, Key Lime Pie
Sip On
Black Mojito
Winning For
Its super laid-back ambience and chill vibes—it’s like a mini Goa in the middle of the capital
Lowdown On The Ambience
The cafe is made up like a Goan shack, with colourful wooden furniture, bamboo walls, hanging pots and lanterns. However, it is currently under renovation and as per the plans, the upcoming decor is likely to remind you of Greece.
They are also creating a lounge area on the fourth floor, which makes sense given Delhi’s unforgiving weather. The outdoor area however, has plenty of fans and air conditioning to make the temperature bearable. The music is great too, and we would definitely recommend visiting in the evening.
What’s On The Menu?
The owner’s involvement in cooking and serving the food gives this place a very homely and personal touch. The menu comprises a little bit of everything—Italian, Mexican, Asian and American. We started our evening with a Black Mojito, which was basically virgin mojito but with Coke—nothing fancy but still super refreshing. The cold coffee is a safe bet, and they’ve also got a good variety of shakes if you’re in the mood for one.
Do not leave without having the Crazy Kitchen Special Nachos—topped with corn, bell peppers, onion and SO MUCH CHEESE. Our Masala Fries came, much to our amusement, in a dust pan with a yummy seasoning and mayonnaise. Paneer Shashlik was marinated deliciously, but we found the cottage cheese to be too chewy. The creamy, cheesy Penne Alfredo made up for it, though.
Non-vegetarians, while there’s quite a lot for you here, the Coronation Chicken deserves a special mention.
They are still working on the dessert menu, but luckily for us, they had happened to whip up a Key Lime Pie for the day. It was beautiful—not in terms of presentation as such, but more the kind of stuff that midnight cravings are made of. We really hope this one makes it to the permanent menu.
The cafe’s going to keep us coming back for its beautiful rooftop, a menu that spoils you for choice and the warmth with which you’re treated while you’re here, plus all the great food at great prices.
This post was first published on Sequins and Sangria here.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
Comments (0)