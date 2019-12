Culinaire has been our go-to place for Indian Chinese for almost a decade; more so over the last few years courtesy DT Cinema near Savitri. However, it’s not the convenience that keeps us coming back, but the food, the service, and the pretty little outdoor seating area.

We’d say it’s the perfect place to unwind at on a pleasant evening and order all things fried. Being avid Culinaire visitors, we’ve got a few favourites by now and we’re letting you in on our regular orders.