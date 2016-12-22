Sink Your Teeth Into Soft Dahi Bhallas & Crispy Dal-Stuffed Tikkis At Natraj

Fast Food Restaurants

Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wala

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1396, Main Road, Near Central Bank, Opp. Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Perhaps the most popular dahi bhalla wala in town, Natraj in Chandni Chowk has become an iconic landmark in the area. And for good reason too.

Bhalla’s In Your Court

If you’re taking the metro, the exit to the main Chandni Chowk street will have you pass Natraj Dahi Bhalle Walla by default. That’s one of the reasons why it’s become a landmark of sorts.

There’s nothing complicated about the menu—they’ve got two things to offer straight up: One, dahi bhallas {duh}, and two, aloo tikkis. The dahi bhallas here are legendary and when we tried them we knew why.

The softest bhallas, super creamy whipped yoghurt, and just the right amount of saunth and spices makes for a plate of dahi bhalla that’s rather hard to replicate.

Aloo’s Well

If you’re only going to Natraj for the dahi bhallas, wait a second. Their second and final dish on their menu, the aloo tikkis are just as epic.

Make a day of wandering the streets of Chandni Chowk on a cold winter afternoon and stop by at Natraj for a plate of these tikkis. Deep fried in a huge pan of oil, these are super-duper crispy, have a filling of mashed-up mung dal in the centre, and are nicely doused in tangy green chutney and a little bit of saunth. Absolute street food perfection.

Price: INR 50 per plate

Featured photo: Ipsita Nayak/LBB

