Sink Your Teeth Into Soft Dahi Bhallas & Crispy Dal-Stuffed Tikkis At Natraj

If you’re taking the metro, the exit to the main Chandni Chowk street will have you pass Natraj Dahi Bhalle Walla by default. That’s one of the reasons why it’s become a landmark of sorts.

There’s nothing complicated about the menu—they’ve got two things to offer straight up: One, dahi bhallas {duh}, and two, aloo tikkis. The dahi bhallas here are legendary and when we tried them we knew why.

The softest bhallas, super creamy whipped yoghurt, and just the right amount of saunth and spices makes for a plate of dahi bhalla that’s rather hard to replicate.