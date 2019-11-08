Love Your Waffles? Fix Your Sweet Cravings At This Adorable Cafe In Hkv!

Wafl in Hauz Khas is just perfect. Everything is amazing. They serve the best waffles in town and my favourite was The Black Forest Waffle. Even the fruit sundae waffle is pretty nice. Their beverages, especially shakes are awesome! Prices are reasonable too. The place is cute. With a colourful scooter to take cool pictures. The service is also quick Craving for Waffles? Rush to this place now!