Love Your Waffles? Fix Your Sweet Cravings At This Adorable Cafe In Hkv!

Fast Food Restaurants

Wafl

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-14, Ground Floor, SDA Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Wafl in Hauz Khas is just perfect. Everything is amazing. They serve the best waffles in town and my favourite was The Black Forest Waffle. Even the fruit sundae waffle is pretty nice. Their beverages, especially shakes are awesome! Prices are reasonable too. The place is cute. With a colourful scooter to take cool pictures. The service is also quick Craving for Waffles? Rush to this place now!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Pets

Other Outlets

WAFL

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

C-193, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

