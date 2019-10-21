Delhi NCR’s Largest Play Arena Is Here with Mirror Maze, Art Classes & A Cafe!

For those of you missing out on the fun side of life, Duck Duck Goose is this amazing play arena that has opened its doors in Rajouri & we can’t stop talking about it.

Spread across an area of more than 10,000 sq. ft., it’s the largest play arena in Delhi NCR. With its state-of-art play area, activity center, party zone & toddler play zone, Duck Duck Goose is ruling the play arena spectrum. The best part is they make sure that your munchkin is in the safest hands, with an assistant who’ll accompany your kiddo while he/she enjoys at ease. They even have air purifiers at every nook & corner of the space to ensure the highest standards of hygiene.

The play area features the Iconic Magic Mirror Maze, Donut Slide, Zipline, Flying Balloon Cage & Magic Spider Sticky Wall & trust us when we say that each of their rides is so unique & so much more fun. We couldn’t stop but be mesmerized by the Spider Web, Magic Flying Balls & Rainbow Tree, so make sure to check each of these out when you visit! They also have an uber-cute Duckling Café that’s sure to leave you enraptured the moment you enter the space! Do take a snap of your kiddo sipping on Babyccino while at the café & do try out some of their delish food options. Just so you know, this is the only café in NCR where catering is done by Moet’s! They do amazing birthday parties & baby showers too, so you know you’re at the right place!