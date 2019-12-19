Delhiites! Janpath Has Become Plumazing!

After making an outstanding name for itself in World Mark 2, Aerocity, Plum By Bent Chair is all set to make Janpath Plumazing! Helmed by Priyank Sukhija, the game changer of the industry and CEO of largest chain of restaurants - First Fiddle and Natasha Jain, the owner of modern furniture and home decor, Bent Chair. This restaurant is said to be what dreams are made of. Featuring quirky decor, furniture, and fixtures by Bent Chair, Plum By Bent Chair offers all those who visit, a fresh direction to Food and Retail experience. Not to forget, Bent Chair has launched its first flagship studio right above the restaurant which is a must visit!





Once you enter, you will see a unique bar that is created with handmade Art Stone that consists of design cut into pieces and fitting together like a puzzle. The design is known to cover the bar end to end and adds a rustic yet novel touch to the outlet. The list doesn't stop here! One of the quirky highlights of the outlet is the Mona Lisa Installation on the stairway, which is a redefined version of the celebrated art piece. This installation is a perfect fusion of art and technology, mixing the old with the new.