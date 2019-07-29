When life gives you bags, add some drama to 'em! This homegrown brand's bags are quirky, eye-catching and everything OTT - just how we like it.
Drama Queen Alert: This Homegrown Brand's Quirky Bags Are Pure Love
Accessories
- upwards: ₹ 800
- Available on LBB Shop
Shortcut
When life gives you bags, add some drama to 'em! This homegrown brand's bags are quirky, eye-catching and everything OTT - just how we like it.
What Makes It Awesome
We're so happy that there's a brand that finally gets all our moods. Feeling sassy? Got a lil' makeup junkie in you? Getting hitched soon? DDQ's got you! And did I mention how spacious these bags are?
Apart from their eye-catching statements, the cruelty-free vegan leather & designs like tassels, beadwork, zardozi have our hearts! At the risk of spilling too much inside info: the collection's on crazy discounts right now and is selling out real fast. So don't risk major FOMO and get your hands on 'em asap.
Also On Desi Drama Queen
Accessories
- upwards: ₹ 800
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)