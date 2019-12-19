LBBPhotoStory: High & Dry At This Dhobhi Ghat In CP

In the heart of the capital lies a dhobhi ghat. Surprised? We were too. There are about 20 – 25 people who work at the Devi Prasad Sadan Dhobhi Ghat; they mostly come from the housing behind the ghat.

You’ll find clothes mostly from the nearby hotels, offices, minister’s houses and hostels. They use both modern equipment as well as old-school techniques {for big curtains, for example}, and the results are fantastic. Take a look for yourself.

Where: Hailey Lane, right behind Agrasen ki Baoli